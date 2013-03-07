Celebrity style at the Power of Youth Awards

Starlets Chloe Moretz and Hailee Steinfeld lead the fashion brigade at Variety’s Power of Youth Awards in LA

She may only be 14-years-old but Chloe Moretz is showing us a thing or two about stylish dressing. The Kick Ass actress appeared at the Power of Youth Awards in LA yesterday in a patterned knit tucked into an A-line raffia miniskirt (both by Kenzo), for the perfect autumnal look.

CELEBRITY GET THE LOOK

Savvy Chloe knows that knitwear is hot this season, as is the Sixties silhouette, making her the most stylish starlet on the red carpet.

Fellow fashionista Hailee Steinfeld, who is currently the face of Miu Miu’s autumn/winter collection, opted for a playful combo of denim shorts, ladylike tweed jacket and black top hat, accessorised with knee-high socks and lace-up brogues.

Watch your back, ladies of Hollywood – these youngsters are hot on your fashionable heels!

By Maria Milano