Celebrity fashionistas hit Chanel party in Vegas!

Despite showing on the couture fashion week schedule tomorrow in Paris, the folks at Chanel still had time to throw a star-studded, glittering bash half way across the world in racy Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The bash, which included a cocktail party, dinner and exhibition showcasing the key 10 stages in the brand’s life (including an exact replica of Coco’s Paris apartment!), played host to celebrity fashionistas Alexa Chung, Jessica Alba, Diane Kruger, Poppy Delevigne and Lily Collins.

The trends of the evening seemed to fall in two camps – timeless black, with Jessica Alba (looking stunning in a graphic monochrome pencil dress), Rachel Zoe, Poppy Delevigne working the look, and icy metallics, as worn by Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Leigh Lezark and Lily Collins. Everyone accessorised with Chanel fine jewellery, of course.

Rachel Zoe, who was one of the stars picked up by private jet from LA, tweeted about the experience from start to finish, kicking off with a pic of her and supermodel Dree Hemingway hopping on the plane and ending with “Only Chanel can do Vegas like tonight. Perfect evening with great friends and fashion. Ended with blackjack! Way fun!”

And that’s not all - the stars were spotted throwing shapes on the dancefloor into the wee hours, with guest DJ Alexa Chung and American actress Shiva Rose leading the way in a tango as the rest of the guests cheered on!

By Maria Milano