CELEB-TURNED-DESIGNER Rachel Bilson launches her own shoe range at ShoeMint

She's been our style icon ever since the days of Summer and Seth on The O.C, and now stunning actress Rachel Bilson brings her fashion prowess to the masses launching her very own shoe collection ShoeMint.com.

MORE RACHEL BILSON PICS

Joining the ranks of the Olsen twins, Kate Bosworth and Jessica Simpson who have all collaborated with BeachMint.com for their own capsule shoe collections, Rachel's collection has been crafted by shoe guru Steve Madden and features wedges as the key trend in a variety of colourways and prints in both suede and leather. And all at very affordable prices!

And, she's been taking her new collection for a test drive as we've spotted her wearing several looks from the range recently. CHECK THEM OUT HERE

She explains: "As a designer, I’m always exploring new mediums and footwear is a category I’ve always been very passionate about. More and more, people are shopping for shoes online and with BeachMint, I have the opportunity to design not just the shoes, but the full experience for our customers, which feels more personal and rewarding for me."

And as if her designs weren't enough, Rach will also be on hand to offer personal styling tips to shoppers.

The collection launches on Friday - visit shoemint.com

CELEB SHOE WATCH!