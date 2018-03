Gossip Girl beauty Leighton Meester is ultra-modern in her patterned J Mendel tunic!

Working the celeb style du jour at a Roger Vivier bash in NYC, Leighton Meester was a vision in prints in this sculptural tunic by J Mendel layered over a black pencil skirt with asymmetric hemline.

The Gossip Girl was accessorised to perfection with a pair of chunky black sandals and a box clutch by chic French label Roger Vivier. How very Blair Waldorf!

By Maria Milano