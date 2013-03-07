CELEB MUST-HAVE! Mulberry’s new Harriet bags

Olivia Palermo, Blake Lively and Kate Bosworth have got one and we want one too! Harriet joins the Mulberry bag family…

Olivia Palermo had hers at London Fashion Week, Kate Bosworth took hers down the red carpet and Blake Lively kept hers close on the set of Gossip Girl, Mulberry’s latest addition to the Brit brand’s brilliant bags is the Harriet.

ICONIC BAGS

The ultimate in simple styling, elegant hardware and multi-wear options make the Harriet family the must-have bags of the season.

THE ULTIMATE HANDBAG HOTLIST

Recognisable by the briefcase-inspired clasp, the Harriet can be found in a number of shapes and sizes, from the party-worthy Clutch to the work-friendly Tote.

See the collection here…