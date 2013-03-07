CELEB FASHION TREND: Straw fedora hats

The sun’s out and Hollywood’s chicest celebs are covering up in style with this season’s hat shape du jour, the straw fedora.

While Kylie Minogue shielded herself from the rays Down Under in a cute topper complete with black ribbon and brooch adornment, mum-to-be January Jones modelled a wider-brimmed version in the LA sunshine.

And despite her uncomfy fashion decision to sport heels on the beach, Katie Holmes topped her cool off-duty outfit with a floppy little straw trilby for a day in the sand with her daughter, Suri Cruise.

Proof that sensible fashion doesn’t have to be boring after all. Snap yours up just in time for this week's mini heat wave!

By Maria Milano