Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Wedding Shoes Can Now Be Yours For Under £100

Dune certainly know how to please a girl, coming up trumps with these amazing Manolo Blahnik doppelgangers. Eat your heart out, SJP...

Sarah Jessica Parker's most iconic moment as character Carrie Bradshaw has to be when her long-time love interest Big (re)proposed with those stunning blue satin and brooch encrusted 'Hangisi' Manolo Blahnik heels, which have since become one of the most coveted pairs of shoes of all time. Yep, even Olivia Palermo tied the knot in them for real...

Rex Features

With a price-tag to match their designer heritage, these hot heels have only been privy to those who have a spare £650 to blow on them. That is, until now...

Enter high-street shoe fave Dune who has answered our fashion prayers with their on-point homage to the original pair, and we reckon they look equally as stunning.

Modelled in super-soft suede and adorned with a gorgeous brooch-style detail on the toe, these 'Breanna' courts could easily be the hottest heels we've seen this season.

Take your pick from classic black, cool grey or glam pink and wear them with everything from a jacquard trouser suit to your trusty LBD for your next girl's night out. Or, why not try working them with a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans and a fitted tee for an offbeat style combo the Sex And The City would be proud to strut next to.

Dune

The perfect work-to-bar shoe too, they'll look seriously chic paired with your office uniform of pencil skirts and silk blouses. After all, with shoes this pretty, you'll want to show them off at any given opportunity...

Available online right now in all three colours and coming in at a very purse-friendly £89, we can't thank Dune enough for bringing this shoe-candy into our lives.

Get your very own pair of Carrie-approved heels by clicking right here.

By Maxine Eggenberger