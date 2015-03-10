Cara FINALLY Walks In A Show At PFW… And Kendall Is Right By Her Side At Chanel

As the Grand Palais in Paris was transformed into a brasserie, Chanel-style, we finally got to see Cara on the catwalk

The Chanel show is always a highlight of Paris Fashion Week; Karl Lagerfeld never fails to transform the Grand Palais into something amazing and this season it was a brasserie, complete with bars, quintessentially French tables and chairs, and even waiters who stayed on set during the show, actually serving the models orange juice and coffee. We're not going to lie, we grabbed a pain au chocolate from one of them before the show started (and it was delicious).

With a stellar line-up of models including Sam Rollinson, Joan Smalls, Edie Campbell, Lily Donaldson, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne (who hasn't walked any other shows this season), we were treated to watching them wander around acting totally naturally, reading the paper, chatting… we even spotted one model whipping her mobile out of her tweed handbag, presumably to check whether Chanel was trending yet on Twitter.

Even better, once the show had finished the models stayed put, allowing us to get a closer look at the divine tweeds, pearls and classic two-tone shoes. We were particularly taken with the funnel-neck knitwear and black Sixties-style headbands.

Watch our exclusive video (above) to see Cara and Kendall strutting and chatting down the catwalk and see more of our favourite looks below.