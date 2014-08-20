Cara Delevingne's Raciest Campaign Yet, Revealed

Tom Ford is the master of provocative campaigns, so teaming up with risqué model Cara Delevingne for their new fragrance campaign was a no-brainer...

Ok, so Cara Delevingne isn't exactly a blushing wallflower but even we were taken aback at the amount of flesh on show in her latest steamy ad campaign. Excuse us while we fan ourselves...

Baring all for the camera in a deep pool of noir water and surrounded by delicate floating orchids, Cara clutches a bottle of Tom Ford's sensual Black Orchid fragrance for the perfume's AW14/5 campaign. Going starkers in the name of fashion is no mean feat but take a look at Cara's Instagram account and you'll see that she's no stranger to stripping off. Well, who can blame her with a body like that?

Her clothes might be missing but the 22-year-olds iconic full brows, smokey eyes and glossy black mani carry enough style clout to keep the campaign looking seriously high-end.

Shot by Mario Sorrenti, who kicked his career back in the early '90s thanks to his close friendship with model extraordinaire Kate Moss, it's easy to see why the brand scooped the superstar Cara as their, ahem, face. Way to go, CD...

By Maxine Eggenberger