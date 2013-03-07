Cara Delevingne's hot Chanel campaign shots

Take a peek at model of the moment Cara Delevingne starring in Chanel's new Cruise collection campaign…

Cara Delevingne racked up more air miles than any other model this fashion week, strutting her stuff in 28 shows, including Chanel, so it's no surprise she's the star of their latest fashion campaign.

Having opened Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel Cruise 2013 fashion show in Versailles, Cara is back for the campaign sporting the same part-doll, part-space chick look.

Styled with a cheek-grazing bob and choppy fringe, plus flouro lids, juicy, wet-look lips and an interlocking-C faux tattoo on her cheekbone, her doe eyes and strong brows loose none of their impact, and of course the pastel-hued collection looks utterly dreamy on her lean frame.

There's definitely no doubting Cara's the biggest name in modelling right now.

