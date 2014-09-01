Cara Delevingne X Mulberry: The Bag Collection Of The Season Is FINALLY Here

That's right ladies, the wait is finally over: we can now get our hands on the handbag's that come with Cara Delevingne's stylish seal of approval built in...

Cara Delevingne's highly-anticipated collection for British heritage fashion brand Mulberry has to be one of the most talked about collab's of 2014 and we've waited with bated breath for the range to finally hit stores.

Now, that wait is over.

Back in February, every fashion editor worth their salt was invited to a secret launch where Cara first announced details of her exciting project and, after launching just this afternoon, we reckon they're going to be the only bag style to flaunt at Fashion Month, which kicks off next week...

Mulberry

The rather extensive 18-piece collection has clearly been a labour of love for Cara, who has made no secret of the aspirations she has outwith her modelling career. Well CD, you can officially tick designer off of your list...

Talking about the collection, the 22-year-old supermodel revealed that practicality was at the heart of her designs, admitting that the bag she used during her school-days was more like a 'sack with holes in it... it wasn't practical' - not exactly what you'd expect from fashion's finest.

She cleverly points out that, as women, many things make up our lives - hobbies, lifestyles, jobs and interests - and that her bag collection provides you with a style that will work seamlessly for every aspect of your life. In other words, it's a cost-per-wear no-brainer.

Each bag can be evolved from a hand-held to a shoulder-strap to a rucksack in a flash, making it probably the most versatile piece of arm-candy you'll ever own.

They might pack a hefty price tag - prices start from £795 - but with all the care and consideration that Cara and the team at Mulbs HQ have put into their designs, we reckon they just might be worth the splurge...

Take a look at the three styles that have caught our eye below, then acquaint yourself with the rest of the gorgeous range here.

By Maxine Eggenberger

1. Black And White Camouflage Bag, £1800

Featuring an offbeat camouflage print in striking black and white, this has to be the most trend-led piece in the capsule range. It comes in a smaller and larger size too, meaning you can get in on the action no matter your bag needs...

Mulberry

2. Mini Oxblood Natural Leather Bag, £795

The smallest bag in the series, we love the rich hue of this leather handbag. Wear it with plum and evergreen tones for the ultimate in autumnal style.

Mulberry

3. Indigo Quilted Nappa Bag, £1200

Quilting is another key design trait within the range, and in this vibrant lavender hue, it looks even cooler. We'll be using this bag to add a much needed dash of colour to our work-wear ensembles...