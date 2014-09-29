Cara Delevingne Loses Her Trademark Eyebrows For Givenchy

The model looks really, really different without her heavy brows

Cara Delevingne's USP as a model is no doubt her dark, bushy brows. So impressive are they that the 21-year-old has even been credited with the rise in sales of brow grooming products among the public. Gone are the days of over-plucking, now we all want a full Cara-esque brow.

So when the model-cum-actress appeared on the Givenchy catwalk at Paris Fashion Week this weekend with no discernible eyebrows, owing to them being bleached out, we barely recognised her.

Wearing a crochet white dress with over-the-knee leather boots, Cara looked other-worldly with her ghostly complexion, dark eyes and barely-there brows.

True, bleached out brows will transform most faces, but none more so than Cara's. Kendall Jenner also walked the Givenchy show – her second catwalk appearance at PFW this season – but her face wasn't altered as much as Ms D's. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also came down the runway, having previously appeared alongside Kendall at the Balmain show, and while she looked striking, we still knew it was Rosie (thanks to those inimitable pillowy lips of hers).

Bleached brows aside, this show was typically Givenchy. Thigh-high leather boots, black lace and figure-hugging all-in-ones may not have had us instantly thinking of summer, but it was certainly true to the label's aesthetic.

The other way we knew this was a Givenchy show? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sitting front row. Well, they are best friends with Riccado Tsici, the label's designer after all. And there's no way the Wests were going to miss one of the hottest tickets on the Paris Fashion Week schedule, either...

By Olivia Marks