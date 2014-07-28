Cara Delevingne Is Topshop's Newest Star

by: Eleanor Young
28 Jul 2014

Topshop bags supermodel and all round cool kid Cara Delevingne as its latest campaign star for AW14

Supermodel, party girl and Instagram queen Cara Delevingne has been snapped up by Topshop for its latest AW14 campaign and we’ll let you in on a secret, it looks amazing.

Shot in London by renowned photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Topshop Creative Director Kate Phelan, Cara rocks the key looks for AW in a way that only she can. Coming a long way since her first appearance in a Kate Moss for Topshop campaign video in 2010, Cara’s first solo shoot for the high street hero brand is pure Delevingne. Glamorous, bohemian and just a little bit rock and roll, we’re dying to get our hands on it all. It’s never too early to start a Christmas list, right?

Check out the behind-the-scenes video for classic Cara quirkiness on set at the campaign shoot below...

