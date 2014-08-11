Cara Delevingne And Mulberry Invited Us To The Most Stylish Picnic Ever

From picnic hampers to Laurent Perrier, here's what went down at Cara Delevingne's Mulberry picnic at Wilderness

The Party: Everyone’s favourite supermodel turned handbag designer, Cara Delevingne, hosted a Mulberry picnic in the walled garden at Wilderness festival to celebrate the launch of her Mulberry Cara Delevingne Collection.

The Vibe: Chilled out festival fun (kids allowed!) complete with hay bales, Mulberry picnic blankets and golden heart-shaped balloons emblazoned with Mulberry’s instantly recognizable tree motif, of course.

Who Was There? Ever the buzzy host, Cara hopped around the picnic flitting between goofing around with gal pal Jaime Winstone and playing giant Jenga with guests’ children. Actors Douglas Booth and Gemma Chan looked cosy chilling out amongst the hay bales with fellow thespian Holliday Grainger and the Treadaway twins.

The Soundtrack: Cara’s best bud and all round super talented musician Will Heard performed a sultry acoustic set. Cue Delevingne dropping to the floor to sit cross-legged with the kids and the whole of the party following suit. Fash pack floor sits are so in right now.

What Did We Drink? Champagne, dahling! Free-flowing Laurent Perrier in vintage cut-glass goblets and home-made coke floats for the kids…ahem.

On The Menu: Guests were treated to a Mulberry hamper (on brand as always) stuffed with artisan goodies created by Young British Foodie chef Giles Clark. Roasted cobnuts, brioche rolls filled with crab and the best oat cookies we’ve ever tasted completed the classiest picnic we’ve ever attended.

What Was Everyone Wearing? Mulberry, Mulberry, Mulberry! Decked head to toe in the British brand, hostess with the mostest Cara rocked a plain white tee, wicker print trousers and high tops. Oh and a pair of dinosaur sunglasses, naturally.

What About The After Party? Guests were invited to create their own unique bracelet at the Mulberry Craft Tent before going on to the HIX feast and a not-so-guilty groove to Burt Bacarach. And we’ve got it on good authority that Douglas Booth checked out the boutique camping area, tent party anyone?

By George Driver/@iamgdriver