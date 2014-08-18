Capes: How To Nail AW14's Dare-To-Try Coat Trend

They might be tricky to pull off but there's no getting away from the fact that capes are going to be huge this autumn. Here's our guide to getting them oh-so right...

Forget the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman: Thanks to Burberry Prorsum, capes are officially back on the fashion map for autumn.

In the past they've had a rep as being notoriously difficult to wear but thanks to a host of hot new styles hitting the high-street and designer circuit alike, we reckon the twee cape has never looked more on-point. Just follow our full-proof steps to pulling them off with ease and there's no way you'll put a fashion foot wrong...

1. Dress It Down With Jeans

You don't need a degree in Fashion History to know that capes were used as very formal cover-ups for full length gowns back in the day. Turn the glam vibe on its head by rocking yours with basic skinny jeans, flats and a chunky knit.

Rex Features

2. Double The Volume

Miroslava Duma provides the ultimate cape-inspo with this ensemble - after all, they are her coat of choice. Proving petites can get in on the caped action too, the 5ft style maven effortlessly lengthens her pins with high heel shoe boots, allowing her to carry off the billowing shape in her stride. Note how she's doubled the volume action by pairing the shapely cover-up with baggy leather trousers: a recipe for cool-girl style if we've ever seen one.

Rex Features

3. Spin It As A Frock

Ok, this trick is totally dependant on the length, sheerness and front-fastening of the cape but ,if the style allows, try working it as an offbeat frock. Coat dresses have been around for a while but we think the cape dress looks so much chicer. We love how this street styler has balanced out her on-show pins by layering a roll neck under her cape, making the overall look way more sophisticated.

Rex Features

Get in on the cape action for yourselves with one of your very own. Whether you choose this Burberry-doppleganger from Topshop or this lust-worthy floral chiffon number from Erdem, you're guaranteed to be on-trend, all season long...

By Maxine Eggenberger

Blanket Knit Cape, £35, Topshop

Try layering this oversized style over a leather biker for a cosy extra layer. Throw it on and it'll make any ensemble Instagram-worthy...

ASOS

Checked Wool Cape Coat, £85, ASOS

This tartan coat will give your work-wear wardrobe a much needed dose of cool. Just don't forget to wear long sleeves to keep the chill at bay.

Topshop

Formal Chiffon Floral Cape, £1090, Erdem

Wear this cape over a simple black dress to make it the stand-out element of your look. Keep it zipped up and layer a jewel encrusted necklace under the collar for instant wow.