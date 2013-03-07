Calling all budding fashion designers: Could you design a dress fit for the Oscars?

Suzy Amis Cameron has launched the Red Carpet Green Dress contest that could see your design worn to the Oscars!

For the second year in a row, Suzy Amis Cameron is giving budding eco-conscious designers the opportunity to see their design on the Oscars red carpet with the launch of the Red Carpet Green Dress contest.

Enter in your design for an Oscar-worthy dress made entirely of sustainable materials and you could find yourself being mentored by an established designer to create your vision ahead of its red carpet debut on a renowned actress at the awards.

And with Oscar-winner Colin Firth's wife Livia Giuggioli famously wearing a recycled dress to the Oscars earlier this year, no doubt she's sparked a trend among A-listers.

Last year’s winner, Samata Angel, has now been hired as the company’s global campaign director, so your career could start here.

