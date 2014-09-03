Bye-Bye Leopard Print: Zebra Is So Where It's At...

That's right ladies, it's time to give your leopard buys a break in favour of the new wild print the A-list are going crazy for

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicole Scherzinger and Kim Kardashian are just a few of the stylish celebs who have shed their spots in favour of this season's new animal print obsession.

Zebra is officially back on the fashion map thanks predominantly to Balmain, who's monochrome designs have been worn by Rosie and Kim alike. And, it looks like the rest of the fashion industry is getting in on the bold stripe action too...

Rex Features

Kim works the tricky print like a pro, styling the rest of her outfit around the monochrome palette of her skirt. The asymmetric strap heels echo the curved lines of the print perfectly too, carrying on the effect in a cleverly subtle way.

We love how she's upped the edgy ante even more by working the offbeat print with a leather top, resulting in a seriously cool ensemble. Top marks, Kim.

Rex Features

However, as Nicole Scherzinger proves, the versatile print looks just as eye-catching paired with bright hues. Just be sure to stick to a black and white zebra palette and, no matter which bright colour you choose to incorporate with your get-up, it'll give you a look that's on the right side of 'statement'.

For an alternative take on the zebra-trend, look for pieces that come in a bright colourway too; you might not think it but a zebra-combo of black and red or cobalt blue will look more subtle compared to the stark and contrasting monochrome version.

We don't know about you but after clocking these three style maven's giving zebra a go, we're desperate to get our hands on a piece for ourselves. Take a look at our edit of the coolest zebra buys around and place your orders pronto. That way you'll stay one very stylish step ahead of the fash pack, all season long...

By Maxine Eggenberger

1. Zebra Jacquard Jacket, £89.99, Zara

This textured jacket will look effortlessly cool paired with ripped skinny jeans, barely-there sandals and an oversized clutch. Or, for your next glam night out, try layering it over your trusty LBD.

2. Knitted Skirt, £617, Balmain

Yep, you'd be right if you thought this skirt looks just like Kim's but shorter; it's the very same print and fabric as her pencil style and Rosie's long sleeve dress, meaning you can bag yourself a piece of their A-list sartorial style for yourselves...

3. Red Zebra Print Clutch, £250, Tamara Mellon

The easiest way to inject your look with some zebra style is through a key accessory. This stunning clutch from designer Tamara Mellon is guaranteed to give any ensemble a new-season spin.

4. Printed Loafers, £45, Office

Another key way to inject zebra print into your wardrobe is with a pair of flats, and these lovelies are our pick of the crop. Wear them with everything from skinny jeans and a marl tee to a cute shirt dress for the ultimate in stand-out style.