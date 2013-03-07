BUY NOW! Aldo teams up with Preen, Mark Fast and J.W Anderson for new Rise shoe collection!

Aldo brings top British fashion designers Preen, Mark Fast and J.W Anderson to the high street with their new lust-worthy Rise collaboration…

With designer collaborations taking the high street by storm, US shoe giant Aldo is the latest brand to get in on the trend, launching its must-have new Rise capsule collection.

Teaming up with some of Britain's most exciting designers - Preen, Mark Fast and J.W Anderson - Aldo Rise is a directional collection of shoes fit for the runway and available to buy at high street prices.

J.W Anderson said of the collection: "Collaborations help so much. Aldo offers incredibly quality for the high street - they helped me design shoes in a way I couldn't have done on my own, from production to marketing."

Hitting Selfridges now as a one month pop-up shop (and at Selfridges.com), from 22 February the collection rolls out to ASOS and then to all Aldo stores from 8 March.

Prices range from £125 to £135.

These are the must-have shoes for the season ahead!

