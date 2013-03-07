BUY NOW! Aldo teams up with Preen, Mark Fast and J.W Anderson for new Rise shoe collection!

by: Tara Gardner
7 Mar 2013

Aldo brings top British fashion designers Preen, Mark Fast and J.W Anderson to the high street with their new lust-worthy Rise collaboration…

With designer collaborations taking the high street by storm, US shoe giant Aldo is the latest brand to get in on the trend, launching its must-have new Rise capsule collection.

Teaming up with some of Britain's most exciting designers - Preen, Mark Fast and J.W Anderson - Aldo Rise is a directional collection of shoes fit for the runway and available to buy at high street prices.

J.W Anderson said of the collection: "Collaborations help so much. Aldo offers incredibly quality for the high street - they helped me design shoes in a way I couldn't have done on my own, from production to marketing."

Hitting Selfridges now as a one month pop-up shop (and at Selfridges.com), from 22 February the collection rolls out to ASOS and then to all Aldo stores from 8 March.

Prices range from £125 to £135.

These are the must-have shoes for the season ahead!

