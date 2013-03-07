BUY Katherine Jenkins's French Connection dress

Katherine Jenkins took to the pink carpet at a VIP high tea held at Westfield Shopping Centre last night. It was Samsung's Pink Ribbon breast cancer charity fundraiser, and her frock was a fitting colour for the occasion.

The pretty star donned French Connection's best-selling Otto Frill dress, which she paired with towering black platform heels and shoulder-sweeping statement earrings.

Looking like a real-life Barbie doll, Katherine made her way to the charity event where she was performing, and joined other celebrities including Jamelia and Beverley Knight to help raise awareness for the breast cancer charity.

We're loving this look on Katherine... To nab this dress yourself (just in time for the weekend!) go to frenchconnection.com

By Pat McNulty

For more information on Samsung Pink Ribbon go to morethantalk.eu