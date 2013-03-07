BUY IT! Olivia Palermo's chic Zara tote

It-girl Olivia Palermo looks a million bucks with her high street bucket bag. Buy it here!

Here’s reason #587 why Olivia Palermo’s our ultimate style crush – she effortlessly combines brilliant high street finds with designer clothes from Giambattista and Marchesa for the ultimate high/low look.

Just check out her uber-chic leather bucket bag from Zara. It adds polish to her down-time outfit and looks much more expensive than the £80 it retails for. We reckon it’s the perfect work or travel tote!

Miss Palermo, who was spotted out and about in NYC with her boyfriend Johannes Huebl, has previously been seen in Mango and Topshop, so she’s clearly a savvy shopper as well as a pretty face!

By Maria Milano