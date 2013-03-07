BUY Isabel Marant’s T-shirt for Gap!

Let’s face it, we’re all dying to sneak a little Isabel Marant into our wardrobes and now’s the chance to do it in a purse-friendly way! The designer, loved by the likes of Kate Moss, Kate Bosworth and Cheryl Cole, has decorated a classic Gap T-shirt in support of World Aids Day on December 1.

The V-neck grey tee, which retails at £24.95, boasts colourful print splotches and is perfect worn slouchy-style with skinny jeans and a blazer or knotted with a maxi-skirt for a boho feel.

The French designer revealed: “I am very thrilled that Gap has given me the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause. This is one of those rare occasions when fashion can do something to help make the world a slightly better place. I am more than honoured to follow in the steps of the impressive collaborators who have worked on the RED project before me.”

Half of all profits from the T-shirt sales will go to Global Fund to help eradicate Aids in Africa.

We’ve already got ours!

By Maria Milano