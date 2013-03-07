Burberry’s fans are No. 1

Burberry yesterday became the first luxury fashion brand to reach 3 million fans on Facebook. In honour of the momentous occasion, the house’s designer, Christopher Bailey, has designed a creative thanking his legions of fans, which reads: Thank you so much for ALL of your support!! Best wishes from us all at Burberry.”

And we’re betting it’s not long before Burberry breaks new barriers online – it took the label one year to reach 1 million fans, six months to reach 2 million and just one month to reach 3 million!

Joanna Shields, VP of Facebook EMA, said: "Burberry is producing its own original content, in fact Burberry is no longer just a fashion company - today they are a thriving media enterprise. Burberry is now the most widely followed fashion brand on Facebook. It's successful not just because it makes great clothes but because it understands the importance of sparking interest in the community and using social media to engage and delight their consumers. Whether it is relating to consumers by promoting indie bands on their Facebook Page or celebrating the ideas of the most stylish customers on their site, The Art of the Trench - Burberry is building its brand not simply by broadcasting and advertising to them, but by creating new media experiences for them."

Burberry is popular with celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, who was front row at their spring/summer show back in September, Victoria Beckham and Emma Watson, who has modelled for them before and who was recently spotted on a promotional Harry Potter tour in a number of Burberry items, including next season’s already-iconic studded trench!

By Maria Milano