Burberry Newbie Grace Plowden Is Our Model Of The Week. We Asked Her 17 Burning Questions...

The alarm’s gone off, are you an instant riser or a constant snoozer?
Constant snoozer
What one thing do you try and do each day?
20 minutes of yoga
What beauty products do you swear by?
YSL - Touche Eclat, Estee Lauder Idealist & Good Things
Talk me through a typical work day...
I wake-up around 7am, have a big breakfast to get ready for a busy day ahead and head to the shoot for castings
What’s the most castings you’ve ever done in a day?
Around 20 for fashion week
What do you like to eat when you’re:
a) Going to castings – I love Nakd bars as a snack!
b) Going out for dinner – Ottolenghi or steak
c) Hanging with friends - Probably pasta
When you’re not working how would you describe your style?
Monochrome
Do you have a favourite piece of clothing?
My new Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee suede black boots!
It’s coming up to party season, what’s your fail safe evening outfit?
Slip dress and a leather jacket
Where is your favourite place in the world and why?
Bali – it’s beautiful and I love Nasi Goreng!
Where's the best place you've travelled with work?
Florence!
What would you say is the best part and the toughest part of being a model?
I get to meet amazing people but I hate early mornings!
Do you have a go-to brand or designer and why?
Kurt Geiger shoes – because they offer every style of shoe!
Who is your style icon?
Brigitte Bardot
Do you have any guilty pleasures?
Breakfast for dinner!
What one thing would you love to find under the Christmas tree this year?
A nice winter coat – you can’t go wrong with that
And finally if you could only choose to be one; would you be a mermaid or a unicorn?
Mermaid – definitely!
Grace Plowden with Models 1 @models_1uk
By Lulu Wentworth
@luluwentworth