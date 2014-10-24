Burberry Newbie Grace Plowden Is Our Model Of The Week. We Asked Her 17 Burning Questions...

British model and Burberry newbie gives us an insight into her love of Bali, steak and Stuart Weitzman thigh high boots

The alarm’s gone off, are you an instant riser or a constant snoozer?

Constant snoozer

What one thing do you try and do each day?

20 minutes of yoga

What beauty products do you swear by?

YSL - Touche Eclat, Estee Lauder Idealist & Good Things

Talk me through a typical work day...

I wake-up around 7am, have a big breakfast to get ready for a busy day ahead and head to the shoot for castings

What’s the most castings you’ve ever done in a day?

Around 20 for fashion week

What do you like to eat when you’re:

a) Going to castings – I love Nakd bars as a snack!

b) Going out for dinner – Ottolenghi or steak

c) Hanging with friends - Probably pasta

When you’re not working how would you describe your style?

Monochrome

Do you have a favourite piece of clothing?

My new Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee suede black boots!

It’s coming up to party season, what’s your fail safe evening outfit?

Slip dress and a leather jacket

Where is your favourite place in the world and why?

Bali – it’s beautiful and I love Nasi Goreng!

Where's the best place you've travelled with work?

Florence!

What would you say is the best part and the toughest part of being a model?

I get to meet amazing people but I hate early mornings!

Do you have a go-to brand or designer and why?

Kurt Geiger shoes – because they offer every style of shoe!

Who is your style icon?

Brigitte Bardot

Do you have any guilty pleasures?

Breakfast for dinner!

What one thing would you love to find under the Christmas tree this year?

A nice winter coat – you can’t go wrong with that

And finally if you could only choose to be one; would you be a mermaid or a unicorn?

Mermaid – definitely!

Grace Plowden with Models 1 @models_1uk

By Lulu Wentworth

@luluwentworth