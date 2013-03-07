British Fashion Awards Nominees announced!

The battle of the designers is on as British Fashion Council chairman Harold Tillman today revealed the nominees for the Oscars of the fashion world. Hopefuls include Sarah Burton, designer of Kate Middleton's ravishing wedding dress, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham for racking up those red carpet credits and rising stars JW Anderson and Mary Katrantzou.

The ceremony, which will take place on 28 November in London, is an annual gathering of the crème de la crème of the style world. Last year’s attendees included Victoria Beckham, Samantha Cameron, Alexa Chung and Naomi Campbell. We can’t wait to see who’ll turn up this year and, more importantly, who’ll scoop the top gongs!

The full list of nominees:

1. EMERGING TALENT AWARD - ACCESSORIES

Jordan Askill, Nasir Mazhar and Tabitha Simmons

2. EMERGING TALENT AWARD - READY TO WEAR

JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou and Peter Pilotto

3. EMERGING TALENT AWARD – MENSWEAR

Christopher Raeburn, James Long and J.W. Anderson

4. DESIGNER BRAND

Burberry, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford and Victoria Beckham

5. MODEL

Georgia Jagger, Kristen McMenamy, and Stella Tennant

6. ACCESSORY DESIGNER

Charlotte Olympia, Emma Hill for Mulberry and Katie Hillier

7. MENSWEAR DESIGNER

Kim Jones, Margaret Howell and Oliver Spencer

8. ISABELLA BLOW AWARD FOR FASHION CREATOR

Guido Palau, Katie Grand and Sam Gainsbury

9. RED CARPET AWARD

Antonio Berardi, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham

10. DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Christopher Kane, Erdem and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen