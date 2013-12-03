British Fashion Awards 2013: The Winners

Find out who scooped the top awards at last night's event celebrating the best in fashion

The British Fashion Awards 2013 took place in the grand surrounds of the London Coliseum last night, December 2. And, of course, fashion's finest were out in force to see celebrate, and to see if they would take home a trophy or two.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily Donaldsnon and Samantha Cameron were just a few famous face who turned out to honour their friends and colleagues in the fashion industry.

The prestigious Womenswear Designer of the Year award went to Christopher Kane, who won the award after judges agreed he is a designer who coninues to be instrumental in enhancing women's fashion.

Sienna Miller looked glorious in green, as she posed with friend Christopher Bailey, who took home the award for both Designer Brand of the Year and Menswear Designer of the Year for Burberry.

Edie Campbell, who opted for off-beat embellished denim and brogues for the night's ceremony, beat Cara Delevingne and Sam Rollinson to take home the much-coveted Model of the Year award.

Meanwhile, style icon Alexa Chung, dressed in white Stella McCartney, awarded the British Style Award (as voted for by the public) to One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles.

Unsurprisingly, as a designer whose dresses are constantly seen on A-listers everywhere, the talented Erdem took home the Red Carpet Award. Simone Rocha was named Emerging Womenswear Designer, whle J.W. Anderson's unique talents were recognised with the New Establishment Designer accolade.

All eyes were undoubtedly on Kate Moss last night, who was honoured with the Special Recognition award. Fresh from a signing of the 60th anniversary Playboy magazine for which she is the cover star, Mossy looked amazing as she cosied up to Donatella Versace on the top table for the evening.

Fashion journalist Suzy Menkes was also a recipient of the Special Recognition award, while the Outstanding Achievement in Fashion award went to founders of i-D magazine Terry and Tricia Jones.

And so another British Fashion Awards comes to an end. Congratulations to everyone who won. Here's to next year...

By Olivia Marks