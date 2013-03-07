British band Metronomy launches Ralph Lauren line

To celebrate the global launch of Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren, American brand Ralph Lauren presents The Warehouse Roadshow. This digital music platform, which was launched at the beginning of the month on the Denim & Supply Facebook page, will promote emerging talent with live-streamed performance from the page.

CLICK FOR MORE FASHION NEWS

British group Metronomy will play the inaugural concert on November 15 to celebrate the opening of the first Denim & Supply store. Fans of the band, whose albums include the acclaimed English Riviera, can win tickets via the Facebook page to meet Metronomy and see the gig live in Amsterdam.

WIN AN ARMANI HANDBAG

Denim & Supply was born out of the bohemian, artistic communities of Brooklyn, New York. The clothes epitomise effortless and down-to-earth dressing.

By Julia Chadwick