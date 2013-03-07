Breaking news: Alexander McQueen dies tragically

The tragic news that British fashion designer Alexander McQueen has died has just been confirmed by the fashion house.

The fashion designer, whose first name was Lee but who designed under his middle name, Alexander, was one of Britain's finest fashion exports and a protégé of the late Isabella Blow.

As the designer's career continued its stellar ascent, he went on to be awarded the CBE and was named International Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designer Awards a total of four times.

A representative from the design house said in a statement today:

"On behalf of Lee McQueen’s family, Alexander McQueen today announces the tragic news that Lee McQueen, the founder and designer of the Alexander McQueen brand has been found dead at his home. At this stage it is inappropriate to comment on this tragic news beyond saying that we are devastated and are sharing a sense of shock and grief with Lee’s family."

RIP Lee McQueen.

By Pat McNulty