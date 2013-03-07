Breaking fashion news: ex-Pringle designer replaces Hannah MacGibbon at Chloe!

The fashion world woke up to startling news this morning : Not only is Chloe’s top designer of three years, Hannah MacGibbon, leaving the fashion house, but Pringle’s ex-head honcho is to replace her as creative director.

In an early-morning press release, the Chloe team praised MacGibbon for her contribution, which spanned ten years when Hannah was assisting Phoebe Philo as head of the house. They said: "She [Hannah] has taken Chloe to new heights by designing graceful, effortless and highly sophisticated collections of ready-to-wear which have been acclaimed by our customers across all continents." Geoffrey de la Bourdonnaye, Chloe’s CEO, added: “We are proud to count Hannah among the hall of fame of great designers who have marked the history of Chloe since 1952.”

With her floaty frocks, Charlie’s Angels-style denim trews and oh-so-pretty ballerina flats, MacGibbon was responsible for turning around the house's fortunes following the departure of Phoebe Philo in 2007, where her immediate successor, Paulo Melim Andersson, failed.

MacGibbon’s replacement will be Clare Waight Keller, who until recently was creative director of Pringle of Scotland. The designer revealed her delight this morning, saying: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the most prestigious design houses in Paris. Chloe is a brand that conveys a beautiful sense of effortless femininity and vivacious sophistication that I look forward to continuing into the next era.”

By Maria Milano