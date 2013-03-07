BRAND TO WATCH: One Teaspoon Denim launches in the UK

Cult Australian denim brand One Teaspoon denim is launching their range of must-have jeans in the UK…

Already a firm favourite with celebrities like Olivia Palermo, Vanessa Hudgens and model Alessandra Ambrosio, we were super excited to hear Australian denim makers One Teaspoon Denim are launching the brand in the UK for Spring Summer 2012.

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Available exclusively on ASOS, you can take your pick from indigo skinnies, oversize flares and beachy shorts in a variety of washes.

MIRANDA KERR BLUSHES IN PINK ON VALENTINE’S DAY

And the collection isn’t limited to their wearable denim ranges, we’ll also be lusting after their slouchy layered vests, printed skirts and summery mini dresses, perfect for a spring wardrobe update!

One Teaspoon Denim is available on ASOS now.