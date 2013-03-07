Bottega Veneta launches charity keychain

Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta has shown continued support for the Japan relief effort ever since the devastating earthquake and tsunami struck on March 11. Having been donating all proceeds made from sales on BottegaVeneta.jp since the event, the luxe label has now gone one step further by creating a special keychain with all profits going straight to the Japanese Red Cross.

CELEB TWITTER PICS

Designed by Creative Director Tomas Maier, and using Bottega Veneta’s trademark hand-woven leather, the keychain represents the Japanese flag, ensuring maximum awareness is raised but in the most stylish way.

What better way to show your support for the Japan relief effort? Buy yours from Bottega Veneta stores worldwider, or online at BottegaVeneta.com.

By Sarah Smith