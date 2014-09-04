Blogging Sensation Tanya Burr Reveals Her New Season Hero Pieces

Tanya Burr has launched a new collaboration with Very and, as expected, it’s fabulous. We met up with the 25-year-old to find out about the collection and her new season must-haves...

The beauty industry's biggest blogger Tanya Burr has launched a new collaboration with Very - and it turns out she's fabulous at that, too.

We met up with the 25-year-old to talk about the collection...

Q - How did the Very collaboration come about?

A - I had always used Very as an online store and was always a fan. It’s an online department store so it has everything, from clothes to hair dryers! I’m a huge fan of Fearne Cotton and love her Very collection too. One day, I was sat on a train from London to Norwich and the CEO of Lee Publicity (who look after Very) sat next to me on the train. I worked on a couple of different shoots with Very previously, so she introduced herself and we chatted. I told her how much I enjoyed and loved working with Very. Then she asked if I would like to be a Very Style Ambassador; the rest is history! If we hadn’t met on the train that day I wouldn’t be where I am now, it’s fate!

Q - What are your hero pieces for autumn?

A - Definitely a black fedora hat, my leather jacket and my Mulberry Cara bag.

Q - Which AW14 trends will you be trying?

A - I’m excited about key trends like monochrome, tech floral and colour blocking. They’re all versatile and timeless trends. You can find these all in my Very collection which is exciting!

Q - What make-up looks will you be trying for AW?

A - I’m loving a bare-faced, natural make up look. With your hair styled in a ballerina bun, it’s looks so pretty and chic!

Q - The party season is a way off, but what looks - beauty and fashion - are you looking forward to trying?

A - I like to keep it quite classic with my party look. I tend to go for a red lip and a little black dress with some sparkly jewellery.