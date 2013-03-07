Blake Lively works a bright a maxi on the Gossip Girl set

Blake Lively kept two summer fashion trends alive yesterday as she filmed an episode for the fifth season of Gossip Girl. Bright colour and maxi-skirts were rampant on the spring/summer designer runways and the blonde bombshell, who plays Serena van der Woodsen in the hit TV show, was working both in one look as she hit the set in a white vest jazzed up by a jewelled waistcoat by Matthew Williamson and a flowing floor-sweeper by Rag & Bone.

SEE ALL THE NEW PHOTOS FROM THE GOSSIP GIRL SET

Last week we snuck a peek on set as Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford were joined by the one and only Elizabeth Hurley for the new drama-filled storyline. Needless to say, we can't wait to check out the latest plot and fashions!

By Maria Milano