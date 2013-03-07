Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson and Alexa Chung head to Antibes to celebrate the Chanel 2011/12 Cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld’s favourite fashionistas including Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson and Alexa Chung stopped off in Antibes for the unveiling of the Chanel 2011/12 Cruise collection…

With the world’s most stylish celebs all heading to the south of France for Cannes Film Festival, what better place to host the Chanel Cruise collection catwalk show than the sunny climbs of Antibes? And it was a stellar collection of celebs and Chanel devotees that joined the luxe label’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, at the Hotel du Cap for the outdoor catwalk.

Gossip Girl-turned-Chanel Mademoiselle Blake Lively looked stunning in a sculpted sequined jacket and micro-mini skirt and blonde beauty Clemence Poesy opted for Chanel tweed in primose pastels for the event.

Brit girl Alexa Chung looked lovely in a peony pink Chanel midi dress with her trademark mussed-up bob, while Rachel Bilson went for an edgier look in leather shorts teamed with an oversize blazer.

With the collection featuring a marvelous mix of monochrome ensembles and pretty pastel suits, the show was drawn to close with models storming the catwalk in striking swimwear with monogrammed towels. Amazing!

