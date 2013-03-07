Blake Lively hits the shops in style

Gossip girl Blake Lively dresses up in chic layers as she hits the shops in NYC

Taking a break from the set of Gossip Girl, fashion-savvy Blake Lively hit Manhattan It-boutique Edit for a spot of retail therapy.

Showing off not just her latest 'do (we're seriously digging her uber-curly locks) but her knack for layering, the Gossip Girl teamed a bordeaux mini with a grey and black leather blazer and a chunky pale pink scarf.

With all those layers on top, the blonde beauty chose to flash her mile-long legs sans tights, finishing off with a pair of strappy sandals. Try this cosy-meets-sexy look now while the weather is fresh but not too cold.

By Maria Milano