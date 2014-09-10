Bionda Castana: The Hot Heel Brand Alexa & Co Love

Alexa Chung, Kate Bosworth and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini are just some of the celebs who can't get enough of Bionda Castana heels. Move over Louboutin; there's a new shoe-obsession in town...

, Alexa Chung, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and a host of other noteworthy celebs have been showing this shoe brand some major love over the past few weeks, and it's not one of the brands we'd usually expect...

Ditching their red-soles and Jimmy Choo's, the fash pack have turned their undivided attention to Bionda Castana: a London-based, Milan-crafted shoe and accessory brand that we reckon is about to sky-rocket.

Rex Features

The brain-child of design duo Natalia Barbieri and Jennifer Portman, Bionda Castana heels are infiltrating the wardrobes of the up-most style elite. Speaking of their ethos, the designers have said that: 'We're not the kind of designers who feel we have to explain our collections in order for them to sell. We make shoes that when a woman sees them she says, 'I have to have them'.' We can't help but agree...

First established back in 2007, it's only now that the brand are receiving the recognition they deserve, with Net-A-Porter stocking them for the first time this season and My-Wardrobe continuing to show their support for the range for the second time.

Rex Features

With other celebrity fans ranging from Miranda Kerr and Kate Bosworth to Jennifer Lopez and Zoe Saldana, it's easy to see why their heels appeal to a broad spectrum of very stylish women. From their sexy mesh inserts to their in-trend skinny corset-lace ties, each pair ooze an indisputably sexy vibe while the ladylike silhouettes and luxury materials keep them looking utterly timeless and chic.

Their amazing AW14/15 range has just landed on the brands own site and there are so many covetable styles to choose from. We've whittled down our top four heels - trust us, it was super-hard to narrow this bunch down - to give you a taster at Bionda Castana do best.

1. Dekota Black And Burgundy Bootie, £535

Made from a buttery soft leather, these amazing shoe boots incorporate all of Bionda Castana's key design traits including mesh inserts, an almond-shaped toe and lace-up detail. Yep, it's easy to see why Cheryl loves these bad boys...

Bionda Castana

2. Lama Satin Stripe Mid Heel Pump, £395

If sky-scraper heels just aren't for you, Bionda Castana have got the midi-base covered. The stripes make the classic court shape way more interesting while the see-through panelling keeps them in sync with the rest of the collection. Stunning.

Bionda Castana

3. Carine Lace Pump, £465

From the same family as Alexa's lace-up heels, the Carine lace pumps are guaranteed to become your new going-out staple. Everything about them is on-point and the black colourway makes them all the more wearable.

Bionda Castana

4. Lana Fuchsia Court, £485

Easily the brands most-loved heel, the Lana court has been papped more times than we can count over the past few months. Go for ultra-bright pink to make a real style statement or, if vivid hues aren't your thing, there's a spectrum of other colourways to choose from on-site. If we had it our way, we'd bag one of each...

Bionda Castana

If these uh-mazing styles weren't enough to whet your shoe-appetite, the brand has also added a custom-made service to their repertoire Previously offered to only their most loyal of fans, Bionda Castana have now made it possible for everyone to create their own bespoke pair of shoes. We don't know about you, but this is the stuff our fashion dreams are made of...

You are given the chance to select your favourite patterns, fabrics and hues from the archives of the London studio to create your very own, one off pair of shoes. Once you've pin-pointed exactly what you want your heels to look like, they'll be hand made in Milan and be sent straight to your door within four weeks, along with the original sketches and a hand written keepsake note from the designers. Swoon.

With such a massive celebrity following and an array of new stockists, Bionda Castana is a brand firmly on the up. And rightly so.

We can't wait to see what they pull out of the shoebox next...

By Maxine Eggenberger