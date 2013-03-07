Big guns Burberry and McQ steal the show!

Yesterday saw the most action-packed day of the London Fashion Week schedule kick off with a visual feast courtesy of Peter Pilotto, with a line-up of fresh digi prints inspired by Asia.

Christopher Kane later captivated his audience with a purple parade of frocks that were literally made for Alexa Chung. But it was the hot ticket in town, Burberry, who once again stole the show with its celebrity line-up (Kate Bosworth, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley et al) and a downpour of rain - literally.

When the models in Victorian-style peplum jackets and circle skirts emerged for their final spin on the catwalk holding see-through umbrellas, the tent erected in Kensington Gardens began streaming with rain (thankfully no fashionista was drenched in this experiment) and strips of paper exploded onto the runway. Having battled snow and leaves for the last two seasons, the fash pack are eagerly awaiting rays of brilliant sunshine for Spring Summer 13.

And to close the day in uber-fashiony style, McQ staged its first-ever show at London Fashion Week under the direction of Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton. So spectacular were the military coats and supermodel Kristen McMenamy’s dramatics that we were all left hoping McQ is around to stay.

By Maria Milano