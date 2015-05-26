Beyonce and Nicki Minaj Release Feeling Myself Teaser – All the Looks You Need to See

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj team up for their latest musical offering, streaming exclusively on Tidal - we’ve got the inside access on Feeling Myself’s top fashion moments…

Beyonce might just be the queen of the big reveal. I mean, who could forget The Beyonce VMA 2014 Pregnancy Announcement? Or the secret video album casually released at midnight on a Friday? Unsurprisingly, she kept quiet on the infamous lift incident of the Met Gala 2014…

But now, Queen B is teaming up with Nicki Minaj for Feeling Myself – a super-cool collab with an even cooler video to boot. But there’s a catch – you can only watch the full video on Tidal (hubby Jay Z’s new music platform). While Beyonce might be a huge incentive to sign up to the paid-for service, she has dropped a 30-second tease for the video on her Instagram and Facebook pages; trust us when we say you’re definitely going to want to see it. Here are the top six fashion moments to watch out for in Feeling Myself.

1. Car park turns club. The pair rock athletic get-ups in a car park (as you do), including a faux-fur basketball jersey/ cream coat/ racer-stripe sock combo while rocking out to Feeling Myself.

2. Burgers on bouncy castles. The above, but on a bouncy castle. Wait, isn’t Beyonce supposed to be vegan? Either way, Nicki and Bey look like they’re loving their quarter pounders.

3. Cavorting in a kid’s swimming pool. Gold hoops, a Moschino emoji swimsuit and is that a Flash Tattoo we spy? Indeed it is, from the 'Sheebani' collection on her thigh and a 'Desert Dweller' scarab on her hip. Nicki and Beyonce dress up their poolside looks for lounging in inflatable watermelon chairs. Not sure we’d splash about in a faux-fur jacket though.

4. Up close and personal. Now we knew these two were close, but have you ever seen them this close? Loving the cat eye and pristine red lip #FLAWLESS

5. Bathroom ballin’. Pretty much the dream scenario – Beyonce in your bathtub in lazy-day denim and Nicki sipping champagne at the sink, still in her workout gear. Will probably lead to twerking in the ‘tub.

6. Coachella classic. Denim shorts, pink wigs and flower crowns – Beyonce and Nicki are clad in festival favourites in some backstage footage, even if Beyonce’s t-shirt says ‘Burn Your Flower Crown’. Confusing? Yes.