Following in pal Kate Moss' footsteps Beth Ditto is the latest celeb to design for Arcadia Group.

Beth Ditto's new range for Evans is due to hit the stores on July 9th. And by the looks of things it's going to be as bold and colourful as the plus-sized pop star herself.

The 22-piece collection has a strong Eighties vibe and features graphic prints, stretchy shapes and polka-dots aplenty. We especially love the disco-fabulous violet sequinned tunic dress we've seen so far.

Beth worked closely with Evans' head of design Lisa Marie Peacock and apparently came to their first meeting armed with sketches, photos and fabric swatches, with many of the designs influenced by her own vintage finds.

With her fiercely unique style it looks like the Gossip frontwoman is set to inject a shot of rock & roll into this established High Street brand and we've got a feeling her collection's going to be a big hit.

Beth Ditto for Evans will be available from July 9, 2009

Sizes range from 14-32, with prices starting at £18

Find out more at bethdittoatevans.co.uk