We've picked the best fashion buys from the last of the summer sales...

With summer only really beginning here in the UK, there's no better time to stock up on last minute fashion buys in the sales!

STUNNING SALES PIECES

From sparkling boleros and leg-lengthening stilettos to pieces that will take you right through to next season, pick up these stunning fashion buys before they're gone!

SHOP THE LAST OF THE SALES