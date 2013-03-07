BEHIND THE SCENES: James Franco’s latest Gucci ad!

Check out 127 Hours actor James Franco as he strikes a pose for Gucci’s new made-to-measure service

Italian fashion house Gucci has cast hottie James Franco in the ads for its latest luxury venture - the Made To Measure service. Entitled All The World’s A Stage, the snaps feature the Oscar-nominated actor posing on a Cinecittà set – the legendary Roman studios where Italy’s top films were made in the 1950s and 60s.

Sporting an impeccably-tailored pinstripe suit and tie, the actor, who is the face of the Gucci by Gucci mens fragrance, exudes classic charm and sophistication.

The bespoke service pays homage to the fashion house’s sartorial history, offering clients the opportunity to own a suit made specifically for their individual measurements. With 82 textiles and 178 possible combinations of colors and fabrics, this really is the ultimate in personalised fashion. In addition to suiting, Gucci have launched a bespoke shirt and shoe service, all featuring exclusive details such as initials embossing.

Available from November in Gucci flagship stores in Milan, Rome, Paris, London, New York, Beverly Hills, Tokyo (Ginza & Shinjuku), Hong Kong, Beijing, and Sydney. Garments take an average of 4-6 weeks to produce.

By Maria Milano