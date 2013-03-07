BCBG launches watches in time for Christmas!

Luxe brand BCBG launches new watches collection at its flagship London store on Saturday 6 November!

Celebrating its first Christmas in London, BCBG will launch its gorgeous new watch collection to coincide with the switching on of the Kings Road Christmas lights!

Festive drinks and canapés will be served to customers throughout the day and store stylists will be on hand to offer advice and tips on Christmas party dressing.

Unveiling their new watch collection to London, the timepieces fuse classic design with modern silhouettes, featuring a range of gorgeous designs from chunky silver, crystal embellished pieces, to luxe purple ruffled straps - there's a Christmas gift to suit all.

Head down to the Kings Road for a festive day of shopping, styling and Christmas lights! See you there.

By Tara Gardner