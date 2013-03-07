Barbour collaborates with Paul Smith!

Paul Smith has collaborated with fashpack fave Barbour for a limited edition range. Get the deets here…

In one of the ultimate British fashion collaborations of the season, Paul Smith Jeans has joined up with Barbour to create a limited edition capsule collection of tees, shirts, and Barbour’s classic waxed jackets!

With a playful Paul Smith take on two of Barbour’s most popular styles, Barbour’s all-weather cover ups have been reworked to feature colourful linings with red, blue and black polka dots and floral prints interwoven. And the waxy Beadnell has been reinvented in a subtle polka dot wax with a bright lining, making it our official festival fashion must-have!

And with celebrity Barbour fans including InStyle cover girl Olivia Palermo and fash-girl Alexa Chung, we predict a sell out of this gorgeous collection!

See the collection now!