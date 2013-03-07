Banana Republic launches Mad Men collection

From pencil skirts to wasp-waist dresses, Banana Republic has joined forces with the team behind Mad Men to create an iconic collection...

We've all gone a little mad for Mad Men ever since Betty Draper hit our screens in her hounds-tooth dresses and silhouette-enhancing pencil skirts, and now we can recreate her femme fetale look with at Banana Republic.

Designed in collaboration with the award-winning show's costume designer Janie Bryant, the Mad Men collection features high-waisted skirts, chic tailored dresses and plenty of playful accessories, and the best part is all pieces are ultra-affordable!

Available in Banana Republic stores and online now

By Annabelle Spranklen