Bally team up with Central Saint Martins to launch shoe collection online!

Bally are releasing a new shoe collection designed by Central Saint Martins students exclusively online before they arrive in store!

Iconic shoe brand Bally are working with Central St Martins to bring out a range of new shoe designs! Fifteen students submitted designs but the best three have been whittled down and taken into production stages.

Starting at the end of August, the designs will be released online for a limited time only. The merging of the renowned fashion college (boasting Alexander McQueen and John Galliano as alumni) and the elegant shoe brand is no doubt going to be huge!

The desings are focused specifically on innovative heel shapes and accentuating a different part of the foot – resulting in a diverse but wearable collection in soft hues of pink, grey, teal and classic black. From chunky ankle boots to show-stopping straps, there’s something for everyone!

The collection will be released on 8 Sept. We love a bit of new talent!

By Rachel Bassett