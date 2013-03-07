Balenciaga and Balmain bring out the big names at Paris Fashion Week

While Balenciaga drew a star-studded front row, it was Balmain’s catwalk that was awash with A-listers…

All eyes were on the Balenciaga front row in anticipation of the arrival of Twilight star and face of the luxe label’s latest fragrance, Kristen Stewart, but as the lights dimmed it was all about Nicolas Ghesquiere’s spring summer 2012 collection.

With its starting point the idea of a Balenciaga Inc. company, the collection drew on function at its most imaginative with models sporting tapered trousers topped with stiff jumpers and frilly collars, and structured jackets with boxed shoulders, while sheer chiffon dresses added an element of disco.

Meanwhile, Balmain saw the likes of Anja Rubik, Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss hit the catwalk in jacquard silk tuxedo-style pairings and high-collard dresses that showcased the very best of embroidery and embellishment.

Carven’s Guillame Henry provided a collection as charming as ever with simple shapes celebrated in stunning colours inspired by medieval paintings, which featured as a print, too.

And Rick Owens represented quite the opposite in aesthetic, with models faces obscured by woven balaclavas and clad in cloaks and leather coats in a palette of dove grey, charcoal and black.

With Christian Dior, Lanvin and Roland Mouret in store for today, the Paris buzz sees no sign of fading!

By Sarah Smith