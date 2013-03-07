Bag a designer bargain!

Beat the fash pack to the Designer Jumble Sale with our EXCLUSIVE preview of amazing discounted fashion buys! SHOP NOW!

From brand new Yves Saint Laurent gold courts to a shiny silver Tory Burch clutch bag still in the box, you won't believe the 1000s of fashion bargains you'll find at the annual Designer Jumble Sale on 21 September at the Church of the Annunciation. But if you can't wait that long to nab yourself a fashionista discount (neither can we!) then check out our EXCLUSIVE preview of the sale right here!

If you fancy one or more of the items, simply email organiser and founder Abigail Chisman (abchis@mac.com) and purchase!

All proceeds from the Designer Jumble Sale will go to local and international charities, specifically JustForKids Law, which helps bring young offenders back from the brink of crime and gang culture.

Shopping with a heart - how InStyle is that?

The Church of The Annunciation, Marble Arch, Bryanston Street, London, W1H 7AH. 11am-3pm.



By Maria Milano