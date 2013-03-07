Baby fashion alert!

We adore stylish toddlers like Suri Cruise and Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and now our own broods can get the look with THREE stylish new baby fashion lines

Toddlers are so our favourite fashionistas – think Suri Cruise’s adorable dresses, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt working the boyish uniform look ('We call it Montenegro style,' says Angelina Jolie)…

SEE MORE FASHION NEWS

And designers are picking up on the baby style trend: Justin Thornton and Thea Braganza of Preen are thinking about launching Mini Pree, inspired by their two-year-old daughter. 'Thea would like to literally do tiny versions of our clothes — like Mini Preen, minus the cocktail dresses,' says Justin.

SEE MORE OF YOUR FAVOURITE DESIGNERS

Fash favourite Issa launches Baby Issa this November, while Paul Smith Junior arrives in September. Stella McCartney has already expanded into childrenswear with her amazing collection for Gap last year and we’ve long been fans of Topshop Mini. How cute are these baby Uggs?!



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood