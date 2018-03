Learn the colour rules of the season with our senior fashion editor, Natalie Hartley

The season of colour-blocking is upon us but how will you make the look work for you? Check out Natalie's top tips for carrying off bold colour in style in the last of our Fashion Week how-to videos.

Natalie wears mustard jacket by Jil Sander at TK Maxx, white blouse by Urban Outfitters, jeans by Topshop, boots by Deeny & Ozzy at Urban Outfitters