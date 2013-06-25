ASOS launches stunning SS13 Salon collection

Summer party in the diary? ASOS have got the dresscode covered...

Featuring nine stunning pieces, ASOS's third Salon collection is all we need to get us through our summer social events calendar.

NEW IN STORE

The Spring Summer 2013 capsule line boasts slinky maxis, embroidered tea dresses and chic shifts giving a stylish nod to the 1960s and 70s. Whether you want the white hot look that's taken the red carpet by storm or a bold hit of citrus - there's a style to suit. We have our eye on the yellow and white striped pleated column gown – just divine.

Prices start at £75; head to ASOS.com now to pick up your Salon dress.

13 WAYS TO WEAR WHITE