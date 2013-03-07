Anya Hindmarch meets the Queen

Congratulations are in order as one of our favourite accessories designers, Anya Hindmarch, was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire. The Queen of handbags met the Queen of Great Britain yesterday at Buckingham Palace to pick up the coveted medal, saying: "It's such a fantastic honour and a really special experience. It made me feel so proud to be British!"

Hindmarch, whose handbags can be seen swinging from the arms of the UK's most fashionable ladies, has built an international fashion empire in the last decade, and caused a fashion frenzy with her eco-friendly I'm Not A Plastic Bag tote in 2007.

By Maria Milano